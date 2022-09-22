5ire.org awarded the Best Tech Start-up of the Year in the Blockchain domain, by Entrepreneur Awards 2022

Entrepreneur Awards 2022 is the flagship annual event of Entrepreneur Media. It brings together the movers and shakers of India and the Asia Pacific to meaningfully combine people, platform, practice & profit to build successful enterprises. The 2022 award ceremony saw 1000+ attendees and 75+ award categories.

5ire.org was recognised as the Best Tech Start-up of the year in the Blockchain domain by Entrepreneur Awards 2022. The award was presented by Ritu Marya, Editor-in-Chief for progressive Business Media Entrepreneur APAC (Asia Pacific), to Dr. Pratik Gauri, the CEO and Founder of 5ire.org.

Gauri gave a keynote speech at the event, sharing the rise of 5ire.org to a blockchain unicorn in less than 11 months. He also talked about the impact of Blockchain and Web 3.0 on sustainability. “Web 3 is here to stay. We have integrated sustainability into Web 3”, said Dr. Pratik Gauri.

Awardees in other categories at the Entrepreneur Award 2022 include innovators like Sandeep Nailwal (Co-Founder of Polygon), Ravindra Singh (Founder of Kalaari Capital), Sunitha Viswanathan (Kae Capital), Priyanka Gill (Co-Founder of The Good Glamm Group), and Dr. Ritesh Malik (Founder and Trustee of Plaksha University) among others.

Since its inception, 5ire.org has focused on implementing the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In adherence to its sustainability goals, 5ire has produced 5ireChain, an innovative blockchain technology with the UN SDGs written into its core. 5ire.org is a sustainability-focused Layer 1 blockchain project. Its ecosystem features an exchange, a wallet, an NFT marketplace, and a venture capital fund to help grow other sustainable blockchain projects. In Blockchain, Layer 1 refers to a base network and its underlying infrastructure. Such blockchains can validate transactions without the need for another network.

5ire.org emphasises non-monetary factors such as environmental, social, and governance scores in the 5ireChain ranking protocol. 5ire.org has also partnered with nations across three continents as a significant step in this direction. By signing MOUs, 5ire.org has taken this first step in the public-private partnerships in India, Nigeria, and the United States to bring their technological solutions for sustainability, better governance, and transparent law enforcement.