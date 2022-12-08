ZebPay reappoints Rahul Pagidipati as its CEO

ZebPay, an Indian cryptocurrency asset exchange, has announced that Rahul Pagidipati is back in charge as the CEO of ZebPay, which has been effective since December 1, 2022. It is believed that Pagidipati will spearhead ZebPay’s operations and work with the current leadership team to grow current and new lines of business.

“I look forward to being back as CEO of ZebPay. I aimed to never stop being involved at the strategic level, but this year my focus has been on growth and investment opportunities. As I step back into daily operations, we intend to build new products and services focused on the specific needs of our different customer groups, whether they be individuals, institutions, or government,” Pagidipati said.

According to the exchange, Pagidipati first became CEO of ZebPay in January, 2020, when he acquired majority ownership from the three co-founders. In June 2021, ZebPay announced that Pagidipati and Avinash Shekhar would share responsibilities as co-CEOs, with Shekhar focusing on increasing ZebPay’s market share in India as well as growing the company’s revenue, while Pagidipati leading international growth and strategy. Reportedly, in December, 2022, Shekhar took over as the CEO, while Pagidipati continued to support and guide him as chairman, with the in-house title of Un-CEO.

Going by ZebPay’s official website, it is an Indian Bitcoin and cryptocurrency asset exchange which claims to have more than seven million users. Founded in 2014, the platform aims to be the leading blockchain asset solution provider and the number one financial advisor for all Indians invested in the cryptocurrency space. The company’s mission is to help its members achieve financial freedom in the Web3.0 economy.

