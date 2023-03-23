Yudiz Solutions Limited to raise funds through initial public offering

Yudiz Solutions Limited, a blockchain, artificial intelligence and game development company, has filed draft papers with NSE for an initial public offering (IPO). It is expected that this IPO will enable Yudiz to get publicly enlisted in the market.

According to an official release, the public issue will consist of a fresh issue of 27,17,600 equity shares. Reportedly, Narnolia Financial Services Limited is the merchant banker and lead manager for the IPO. The advisors of this issue are expected to be Delhi-based IPO Consultants, Pro Legal Solutions, and Longview Research and Advisory Services. Sources suggest that equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE’s SME Platform (NSE Emerge).

Moreover, the company aims to raise funds for developing new products and technology, enhancement, branding and marketing, along with exploring technology companies for acquisitions in India and abroad, capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Also Read Canara HSBC Life Insurance unveils NFTs in collaboration with Me For My City initiative

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn