Wire Network unveils cryptocurrency wallet MegaMask at CoinAgenda

Speaking at CoinAgenda, Ken DiCross, CEO, Wire Network, announced the launch of MegaMask, a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to redefine the standard for cross-chain interoperability and asset transfers. It is believed that the wallet allows users to store, display and transfer non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies, and other digital assets from various blockchains in one wallet.

According to Wire Network, MegaMask leverages Wire.Network’s new Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol (UPAP) to enable cross-chain transactions without requiring a traditional bridge. MegaMask aims to allow users to leverage the potential of Web3.0 technology.

Reportedly, MegaMask will allow one to view, transfer, or trade assets on any blockchain using a mobile application, a web application, or a browser extension. Moreover, MegaMask’s additional feature set will include decentralised RPC through peer-to-peer self-validation, nameservice registration, and private messaging between followers.

“It was challenging but I believe we were able to maintain the security protocols demanded by Web3.0 users while offering a Web2.0 style onboarding experience for new users,” Kyle Dolan, CTO, Wire Network, stated.

