According to Wire Network, MegaMask leverages Wire.Network’s new Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol to enable cross-chain transactions without requiring a traditional bridge

Wire Network unveils cryptocurrency wallet MegaMask at CoinAgenda
Reportedly, MegaMask aims to allow users to leverage the potential of Web3.0 technology

Speaking at CoinAgenda, Ken DiCross, CEO, Wire Network, announced the launch of  MegaMask, a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to redefine the standard for cross-chain interoperability and asset transfers. It is believed that the wallet allows users to store, display and transfer non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies, and other digital assets from various blockchains in one wallet.

According to Wire Network, MegaMask leverages Wire.Network’s new Universal Polymorphic Address Protocol (UPAP) to enable cross-chain transactions without requiring a traditional bridge. MegaMask aims to allow users to leverage the potential of Web3.0 technology. 

Reportedly, MegaMask will allow one to view, transfer, or trade assets on any blockchain using a mobile application, a web application, or a browser extension. Moreover, MegaMask’s additional feature set will include decentralised RPC through peer-to-peer self-validation, nameservice registration, and private messaging between followers.

“It was challenging but I believe we were able to maintain the security protocols demanded by Web3.0 users while offering a Web2.0 style onboarding experience for new users,” Kyle Dolan, CTO, Wire Network, stated.

