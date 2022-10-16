Wintermute repays $92M TrueFi loan

Concerns about the repayment of debt totaling $189.4 million arose after Wintermute, a bitcoin market maker, lost $160 million as a result of a cyberattack, as reported by Cointelegraph.

But in a surprising turn of events, Wintermute wiped down its largest debt, a $92 million Tether loan from TrueFi that was due on October 15. After paying back TrueFi’s $92 million loan, Wintermute still owes $22.4 million to Clearpool, $75 million in wrapped ether (WETH) and USD Coin to Maple Finance, for a total debt of $97.4 million.

Cointelegraph further noted that Wintermute Trading had borrowed $92.5 million for a term of 180 days, according to the loan’s specifics. According to Libre Blockchain’s James Edwards, “part of the proceeds from their latest “hack” may have helped with the payback.” He added that BlockSec’s attempt to disprove the inside job hypothesis conspiracy theory may have failed.

Mango Markets awarded the hacker $47 million as a bug bounty in an effort to fix a $117 million exploit, but demanded the return of the remaining $67 million in stolen money. 98% of the Mango Markets community supported the choice and agreed that once the $67 million was restored, no legal action should be pursued against the hacker. However, several residents voiced disapproval of the nearly $50 million bug prize, calling it “crazy” in the words of one voter.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

