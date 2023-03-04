Why should crypto investors continue SIPs in the bear market

By Edul Patel

SIP or Systematic Investment Plan is where investors tend to invest in small amounts for a period, taking a disciplined approach. SIPs are familiar to us when investing in stocks and mutual funds. However, it may be new to the cryptoverse. It can also be a great tool for investors to invest in cryptocurrencies. Especially in a bear market, where cryptocurrency prices are declining, investors may be tempted to halt their SIPs or redeem their existing investments. But there are several reasons why it’s beneficial for investors to continue their SIPs in a bear market.

Helps in cost averaging

SIPs help investors to buy more units when the prices are low and fewer units when the prices are high. This results in an average cost per unit lower than the market price. In a bear market, the prices are low, which means that investors can accumulate more units of cryptocurrencies at a lower cost.

For example, if an investor wants to invest in Bitcoin but is concerned about market volatility. Instead of buying a large amount of Bitcoin all at once, they could set up a SIP to buy a fixed amount of Bitcoin every month. When the prices are low, the investor can buy more units of Bitcoin at a lower cost. Over time this can reduce Bitcoin’s average cost per unit, even if the price fluctuates in the short term.

The advantage of this approach is that it helps investors to avoid trying to time the market, which can be difficult and risky at times. Instead, investors can focus more on accumulating more cryptocurrency units over time, regardless of short-term price fluctuations.

Do not have to time the market

Investing itself is a long-term strategy, be it stocks, mutual funds, or fixed deposits, and the same applies to crypto too. The crypto market is known for its volatility, with prices fluctuating wildly from one day to the next. As a result, it can be tempting for investors to try and time the market, buying low and selling high to make quick profits. However, this is a risky strategy and often leads to losses.

By continuing SIPs during a bear market, investors can benefit from potential growth when the market recovers. Investors should view crypto investing as a long-term strategy to hold their investments for several years or even decades. This approach allows them to ride out the ups and downs of the market and benefit from potential growth over the long term.

Aids in avoiding impulsive decisions

Disciplined investing is a crucial factor leading to long-term wealth creation. It requires a focused and consistent approach toward investing, irrespective of market conditions. However, staying disciplined can be challenging, especially during market volatility, when emotions take over.

This is where SIPs come into the picture. They allow investors to invest a fixed amount of money regularly in crypto assets. By doing so, investors can stay disciplined and consistent with their investments, irrespective of the market conditions. The most significant advantage of SIPs is that they help investors to avoid emotional and impulsive decisions. It ensures that short-term market movements do not influence them, and they can focus on the long-term performance of their investments.

Reduces overall risks

Crypto investors should diversify their portfolios to reduce risk. By continuing SIPs in a bear market, investors can spread their investments over time and take advantage of different market conditions. One way to diversify is by continuing to invest in cryptocurrency through SIPs even during a bear market. A bear market is a period of declining prices and pessimism, which can cause many investors to panic and sell their holdings. However, by sticking to an investment plan, investors can spread their investments over time and take advantage of different market conditions.

Conclusion

Continuing SIPs during a bear market can be a wise investment strategy for crypto investors, considering the benefits of cost averaging, disciplined investing, and diversification. However, investors must evaluate their financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

The author is co-founder and CEO, Mudrex

