Why is there an influx of women users in the crypto sector from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

By Mohammed Roshan

Since the launch of Bitcoin all the way back in 2009, one of the key pillars of crypto has always been a decentralized and democratized financial system.

Unfortunately, just like the tech and finance industries, the crypto industry has always had the issue of being extremely male-dominated. The number of women in crypto – whether that be as investors, founders or in other roles – has always lagged behind men.

However, this appears to be changing in India. As per data shared from crypto exchanges in India, it is believed that only around 15-20% of the Indian crypto investors are women – presumably working professionals or self-employed women in urban areas. Recent data from these sources show that there are huge spikes in the percentage of women users, especially from smaller towns.

There are also a few interesting reports that show how the number of new women investors are giving men a run for the money, and how this has happened in spite of the fact that the crypto market is currently in a downcycle.

Also, quite interestingly, the influx of women users into crypto is not just as investors. Women are coming strongly into crypto as creators, builders, influencers and founders too.

So, what is driving this shift?

It wouldn’t be easy to pin this down to one single reason, as there are multiple and varied reasons behind this. One major reason is the growing awareness and adoption of Bitcoin and crypto. As the industry has matured, people have started understanding the long-term potential that investing in Bitcoin and crypto can bring.

Another interesting reason could be that as growth has stagnated in tier 1 cities, crypto exchanges and platforms are localising content and reaching out to new users in their own languages. Several crypto platforms are now available in regional languages and help attract people in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.



Coming back to the point of women from these cities driving growth on these exchanges, it seems that there is a greater level of awareness among women in these cities on the importance of investing and financial freedom. These women are just as ambitious as their counterparts in tier 1 cities, and are constantly on the lookout for ways to accelerate their careers and their journey towards financial freedom.

In India, it is not that women are strangers to investing. In fact, in many households women are the ones making the investment decisions for the family. However, these investments have traditionally stuck to investments in gold and silver.

As times have changed, and there is an increasing awareness of crypto, women have also started to understand the convenience and advantages involved in buying and storing digital assets like Bitcoin.

Also, the high returns that investing in Bitcoin and crypto has provided along with the expectation of potential returns in the future have also got younger women bringing their friends and family into investing, and some have also started trying their hands into NFTs and other digital assets.

The increased internet penetration in the country has also caused a decline in data inequality, contributing positively to this.

India’s growing crypto ecosystem is also a contributor to this. Companies in this space are hiring women in good numbers, and promoting a small but growing number into senior positions within the company. This again helps more women get an entry into crypto as well as to have role-models to look upto within their network.

It is my belief that the women currently in crypto who continue to do so despite various challenges are truly trailblazers, paving the way for many more in the near future. Hopefully, this isn’t a short-term trend but the beginning of an influx of women into the industry that can give a timely boost to the ecosystem as a whole.

Even though there have been spikes of growth, the number of women in crypto is still low. As more women join the crypto ecosystem, this would result in increased influence and eventually benefits being passed on to women everywhere. This would allow for gender diversity and inclusion in the sector, as well as provide greater opportunities for women working in the sector.

However, this responsibility shouldn’t be that of women and crypto companies alone. Regulators too need to ensure that the crypto space remains inclusive and diverse in the long-term. This would bring about positive changes to the ecosystem, and help build a better future for all stakeholders. Undoubtedly, the future of crypto is gender-inclusive.

The author is co-founder and CEO, GoSats

