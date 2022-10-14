Web3 developers ‘most active’ amid crypto winter: Report​​￼

The crypto bear market doesn’t seem to be deterring Web3 developers; in fact, one Web3 platform claims they’re “more active than ever” – notably on the Ethereum network as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Alchemy, a Web3.0 development platform, predicted that 2022 would be the “largest year ever” for Web3 developers in a new Q3 2022 study released on October 13.

According to the research, almost 118,000 out of the over 323,700 smart contracts that have ever been deployed—or around 36% of all smart contracts that have ever been published and certified on the blockchain—have been distributed in 2022.

This is true even though the price of ETH has decreased by around 66% since the year’s beginning and DappRadar estimates that the total value locked in decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols have decreased by almost 70% so far this year.

Trading volumes for nonfungible tokens (NFT) have also suffered, falling by 98% since late January.

According to Alchemy, smart contract deployment surged by 40% from the first quarter of the year, with monthly all-time highs being reached continuously throughout the third quarter, reaching a peak of 17,376 in just September.

Additionally, according to the data, the number of smart contract deployments surged by 143% from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, totaling over 48,500. Smart contract deployment surged by 14% in the two weeks after Ethereum’s Merge, which marked the transition of the blockchain from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake consensus. This finding suggests that some developers may have been waiting for the event to launch their applications, Cointelegraph stated.

According to Alchemy’s research, the midst of the bear market, from 2017 to 2020, saw a 45% fall in smart contract installations, from 2018 to 2019. However, so far this year, that measure has increased by 50% from 2021.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

