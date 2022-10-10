Web3.0 startup STAN launches NFTs of gaming creators and esports athletes

STAN, a blockchain-based esports fan engagement startup has launched the non-fungible tokens (NFT) and limited digital collectibles’ (LDC) collection in collaboration with more than 50 gaming creators and esports athletes in India, the company informed in an official release.

“Our users will be easily able to purchase NFTs and Exclusive Limited Digital Collectibles through the STAN mobile app. The idea and objective behind this are to enable the users – including non-crypto-native ones – to tap into the burgeoning NFT gaming economy, while also engaging them actively along with their favorite esports creators and idols,” Nauman Mulla, co-founder,chief operating officer (COO), STAN, said.

As per the release, both the STAN NFTs and exclusive LDCs are limited in quantity and are going to be made available for purchase for a very short period of time.

The company further claimed that STAN will roll out a total of over 10,000 NFTs and over 2,000 exclusive LDCs are going to be launched over the next two months or so.

Also Read: OpenSea CFO lefts after 10 months in job

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn