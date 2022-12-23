Web3.0-based ReelStar partners with The Great Indian Sneaker Festival to unveil on-the-spot NFT creation

ReelStar application, a Web3.0-integrated social media platform, has collaborated with The Great Indian Sneaker Festival as their title sponsor. It is believed that artists will get an opportunity to create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of their art forms using the ReelStar application on-the-spot.

According to the platform, to engage with youth, lifestyle, gaming, and artist communities, it has set up a ReelStar Experience Zone for its guests. Reportedly, this zone will also allow the visitors to view some of the NFTs created, have a gaming zone for gaming enthusiasts, permit VIP guests to meet and greet, and exclusive access, for visitors, to features of the ReelStar application beta.

Moreover, the festival, happening at Convention, A DOT by GNH in Gurgaon, is expected to see more than 100 exhibitors including over 50 streetwear brands. The event aims to bring fashion from streetwear and homegrown labels from all over the country including brands such as Tim Hortons, Evemen, Natty Garb, Crep Dog Crew (CDC), Dead Bear, Warping theories, among others.

“The ReelStar application aims to democratise and level the playing field for creators and artists. As promised, we are here in India at The Great Indian Sneaker Festival with on-the-spot NFT creation for creators/artists. I believe the ReelStar application can also open a range of opportunities for the Indian fashion industry,” Navdeep Sharma, co-founder, ReelStar, said.

