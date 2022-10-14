Web3.0-based Mona launches AI-oriented technology for material design

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is believed to be an important part of Web3.0-based activities. Mona, a Miami-based three-dimensional (3D) metaverse development and Web3.0 social platform, has launched its AI-backed 3D generator for material design, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the tool permits designers and creators on the platform to enter words into the AI mechanism for creation of materials for their personalised digital spaces. It is believed that the MonAI Material Generator is same as the AI image and design generator DALL-E. However, the mechanism specifically focuses on realistic textures to be used in a metaverse setting. Currently, more than 4,500 designers are working towards the platform and they will have access to the tool, according to Mona.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Justin Melillo, co-founder and CEO, Mona, stated that AI is rising in its accessibility for creators and metaverse developers. Usage of tools such as the aforementioned DALL-E and Mona’s 3D materials designer has helped with removal of entrance barriers. However, AI skeptics look to make a switch towards the fear of automated systems for replacing human creativity. Melillo mentioned that with regard to design and AI-based tools, development in the digital world becomes more accessible especially for newcomers.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that AI’s implementation is reportedly expanding towards metaverse design strategies, which include examples such as solving of underpopulation issues and creation of unique playable scenarios for individual users. The MonAI Material Generator is an AI-powered protocol which helps to provide high-quality uniqueness in the digital world.

“By making tools accessible that make the creation process easier, we can onboard more users to Web3 through the work they create and share via the blockchain,” Melillo highlighted. Melillo also mentioned that AI plays a necessary role in the advancement of Web3.0 and metaverse, with the aim to make both future-oriented.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

