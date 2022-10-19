WazirX unveils Muhurat trading and Shagun offers for Diwali

WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, has announced an initiative of traditional gifting by launching an exclusive gift card feature on its platform that allows registered WazirX users to gift cryptocurrency to loved ones, this festive season.

According to the cryptocurrency exchange, its two offers called Shagun and Muhurat trading will span across days of the Diwali festival. During these days, users can stand a chance to gain free WRX by using the gift card feature and also can trade cryptocurrency on the platform with zero fees applicable. Adding to the cryptocurrency gift card feature, the Shagun and Muhrat features come online and will be available from October 20 and October 22, 2022, respectively.

“When you are gifting your loved ones this festive season, crypto could be an ideal choice. Bitcoin was modeled as digital gold. WazirX was founded to make crypto accessible to every Indian – we believe that the gift card feature will go a long way in converting no-coiners to crypto users. I believe that the Muhurat trading and WazirX crypto gift cards will let users share the joy of owning crypto with their loved ones,” Rajagopal Menon, vice-president marketing, WazirX, said.

Further, WazirX is expected to offer WRX Shagun to the first 10,000 unique users who send gifts through WazirX gift cards. The Shagun, which is expected to be given through coupons to the first 10,000 unique users, will be decided on the basis of a lucky draw. Additionally, with the distribution of Shagun this Diwali, on the WazirX P2P engine, the minimum purchase value will be reduced to eight USDT (from the previous 14.5 USDT). WazirX has also re-introduced Muhurat trading this year, where users can trade BTC, ETH, WRX, SHIB, DOGE and over 200 cryptocurrencies, for zero fees in all markets of WazirX.

