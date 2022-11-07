WazirX launches its Profit & Loss feature for investors

Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has unveiled its Profit & Loss (P&L) feature. “After much conceptualisation, engineering, research, and design, we are finally ready to announce the much-awaited Profit & Loss feature. We have ensured that all your recommendations and requirements have been taken into account,” the exchange mentioned through an announcement blog post.

According to the exchange, the feature aims to enhance the trader experience and aids users in looking at the profit and loss they have earned during their cryptocurrency journey with WazirX. The feature aims to curtail the work the users had to put in to calculate their profits/losses manually after looking at the trading report. It is believed that users can now see their portfolios with the absolute P&L, average buy for every asset, and various other advanced models to calculate P&L. The feature also has a UX design. Moreover, the ‘P&L View’ can also be customised for the assets/tokens.

“To ensure that our traders have – a wider outlook while they invest in assets and also awareness about the performance of their portfolio holdings so that they can plan their next move in the market, we have introduced the much-anticipated P&L feature. The WazirX calculator takes into consideration average buy price (ABP), invested value, and unrealised P&L (Profit & Loss). Apart from this; there is a separate category – impact of events other than trades – such as coins received as referral rewards, contest winnings, crypto withdrawals, rewards, and penalties,” Rajagopal Menon, VP marketing, WazirX, said.

Going by WazirX’s official website, it is an India-based cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy, sell, and trade various cryptocurrency assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, among others. Reportedly, the platform has over 15 million users. It is believed that the platform aims to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone in India.

