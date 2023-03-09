WazirX includes FLOKI crypto in its trading activities 

WazirX, an Indian crypto exchange, has announced the listing of crypto called Floki Token (FLOKI).

According to an official release, WazirX is providing its users with the opportunity to trade and invest in this Floki project. As part of this listing, a giveaway of $25,000 worth prizes is expected to be hosted on the platform across marketing activities. Users can earn by signing up, completing KYC, and making their first trade in FLOKI on the WazirX platform.

Reportedly, WazirX’s Learn & Earn program rewards users for learning about FLOKI and answering questions, while the trading competition offers users the chance to win by trading FLOKI on WazirX.

