WazirX includes Bitgert to provide services to users

WazirX, an Indian crypto exchange, has announced the listing of Bitgert (BRISE) on its platform, along with a giveaway of 20 billion BRISE tokens to its users.

According to an official release, WazirX is providing its users with an opportunity to trade and invest in this project. Reportedly, decentralised applications (dApps) connected to the platform can also use BRISE, and it is available for swaps on Bitgert’s own decentralised exchange (DEX). It’s believed that BRISE can be staked through both BNB Chain and Bitgert Chain.

Moreover, the giveaway is expected to include marketing activities, including the Learn & Earn campaign and the Trading Competition. Users can earn BRISE by learning about it and answering questions in the Learn & Earn program, while the Trading Competition should offer users the chance to win by trading BRISE on WazirX.

