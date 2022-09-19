WazirX collaborates with The Sandbox to unveil ‘Learn & Earn’ campaign 

With the aim towards bringing awareness to the cryptocurrency space, WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, has launched another ‘Learn & Earn’ campaign in association with the Ethereum-based play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse game The Sandbox. The campaign includes a two-level contest where the top five winners will receive free Alpha passes for The Sandbox’s recently launched Alpha season three. The campaign is expected to commence on September 19, 2022, at 10 am (IST).

According to the cryptocurrency exchange, in the first step of the contest, participants have to answer a 10-question quiz about The Sandbox Alpha. After this, they will be required to trade at least 10 SAND tokens from September 19 at 10 am to September 25 till 10 pm (IST). Winners will be chosen randomly from participants who complete both rounds. They will be awarded Alpha passes to get access to the metaverse world in the game and a chance to win 500 SAND tokens. The latest season of The Sandbox Alpha is expected to provide users with multiple gameplay options, and aims to offer around 90 solo and multiplayer experiences.

As per Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX, the exchange intends to make learning about cryptocurrency an experience for those new to it. “This is what we are aiming to achieve through our ‘Learn & Earn’ campaign in collaboration with The Sandbox. We are looking forward to participation from cryptocurrency enthusiasts and gamers,” he added.

Prior to this initiative, WazirX conducted its peer-to-peer (P2P) contest under the ‘Learn & Earn’ initiative. It was intended to familiarise first-time investors with P2P trading. Hosted between June 21-28, 2022, the event saw participation from more than 8000 cryptocurrency enthusiasts who completed the contest quiz and the winners were rewarded with WRX worth ₹200.

Going by WazirX’s official website, it is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency-assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, among others.

