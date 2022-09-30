Warner Music Group collaborates with OpenSea for expansion of Web3.0-based music community

Recently, global music and entertainment company Warner Music Group (WMG) made the announcement of a partnership with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea to create a platform for selecting musical artists to build and expand their fanbase around the Web3.0 community, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the partnership between the two platforms will help with the selection of WMG artists to enable early access of OpenSea’s newly unveiled feature, which enables artists to launch their own NFT collections and limited-edition projects on their customisable and dedicated drop pages. Through this collaboration, WMG artists will get access to personalised story on customised landing pages, as well as OpenSea’s industry-oriented safety and security features. The partnership reportedly has plans to introduce existing existing fanbases on OpenSea to new ways of connection and creativity through NFTs, and create new opportunities for fans to engage with music and artists within the Web3.0 ecosystem.

“For artists and musicians, NFTs represent a new medium and a mechanism to build community, engage directly with fans, and express themselves across borders and languages,” Shiva Rajaraman, vice president of product, OpenSea, said.

“Fundamental to music’s DNA, is community – it’s artists and fans coming together to celebrate the music that they love. Our collaboration with OpenSea helps to facilitate these communities by unlocking Web3 tools and resources to build opportunities for artists to establish engagement, access, and ownership,” Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer and executive vice president of business development, WMG, stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the first collection of music NFTs is currently being created with Warner Records UK collaborating with Web3.0 company Probably Nothing. Insights provided by WMG showed that this partnership aims to show the development of the music company’s expertise in Web3.0.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

