scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Vitalik jokes led new memecoins that surged over 300%

Data from Dune Analytics shows that trading activity increased by up to 900% in less than two days.

Written by FE Digital Currency
Vitalik jokes led new memecoins that surged over 300%
Uniswap (UNI) activity has grown as a result of the meme currency interest, with users topping 30,000 for the first time since March.

After Vitalik Buterin made a joke about a cryptocurrency with a name like that and received a shirt with the name, a new meme coin called DIE was established, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to Cryptoslate, after increasing by almost 300% in the previous day, the DIE token is presently trading at $0.000341 on the decentralised market Pancakeswap. 740 transactions totaling $730,000 have been made for the coin. The joke was told by the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) during a discussion about creating a German podcast. As a result of a person asking if he spoke “$THE German language,” Vitalik clarified that “THE” should actually be spelled “DIE” in German.

After increasing by almost 300% in the previous day, the DIE token is presently trading at $0.000341 on the decentralised market Pancakeswap. 740 transactions totaling $730,000 have been made for the coin. The joke was told by the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) during a discussion about creating a German podcast. As a result of a person asking if he spoke “$THE German language,” Vitalik clarified that “THE” should actually be spelled “DIE” in German.

Also Read

After that, THE protocol quickly became well-known, with more than 24 meme currencies bearing its name. Data from Dune Analytics shows that trading activity increased by up to 900% in less than two days following the token launch and increased by more than 11,000 times over the course of the previous day. Additionally, Uniswap (UNI) activity has grown as a result of the meme currency interest, with users topping 30,000 for the first time since March. The amount of transactions per day was also very close to 200,000, which was a record high since July 2021, as reported by Cryptoslate.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

Also Read: Polkadot’s Gavin Wood to discontinue as blockchain-based Parity’s CEO

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn 

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.