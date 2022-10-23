Vitalik jokes led new memecoins that surged over 300%

After Vitalik Buterin made a joke about a cryptocurrency with a name like that and received a shirt with the name, a new meme coin called DIE was established, as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to Cryptoslate, after increasing by almost 300% in the previous day, the DIE token is presently trading at $0.000341 on the decentralised market Pancakeswap. 740 transactions totaling $730,000 have been made for the coin. The joke was told by the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) during a discussion about creating a German podcast. As a result of a person asking if he spoke “$THE German language,” Vitalik clarified that “THE” should actually be spelled “DIE” in German.

After that, THE protocol quickly became well-known, with more than 24 meme currencies bearing its name. Data from Dune Analytics shows that trading activity increased by up to 900% in less than two days following the token launch and increased by more than 11,000 times over the course of the previous day. Additionally, Uniswap (UNI) activity has grown as a result of the meme currency interest, with users topping 30,000 for the first time since March. The amount of transactions per day was also very close to 200,000, which was a record high since July 2021, as reported by Cryptoslate.

(With insights from Cryptoslate)

