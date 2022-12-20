Vitalik Buterin points out opportunities for crypto in 2023

Three “huge” opportunities in the cryptocurrency have yet to be realised, according to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, as reported by Cointelegraph.

In response to Hoffman’s expressed concern that the “adoption wave” for decentralised applications has now passed and that there is “less opportunity” for developers to come in and create new decentralised applications, Buterin shared his outlook for the cryptocurrency industry in 2023 during an interview with Bankless co-owner David Hoffman.

Cointelegraph further noted that the co-founder of Ethereum seems to have spent the past few weeks educating others about the cryptocurrency industry and offering advice, along with his upbeat outlook on the years to come.

On December 5, Buterin said that the future of Ethereum and decentralised technologies also excites him, along with blockchain-based identity, decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), and hybrid applications.

The Ethereum co-founder reiterated the need for traders to adopt a long-term perspective by placing more emphasis on technical advancements than the price, Cointelegraph stated.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

