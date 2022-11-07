Vitalik Buterin inculcates “The Scourge” to the Ethereum technical roadmap

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder, Ethereum, has reportedly made the addition of a new stage to the Ethereum technical roadmap, which aims to better censorship resistance and decentralisation of the Ethereum network, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a November 5, 2022, Twitter post, Buterin revealed Ethereum network’s new plans made introduction to “The Scourge” in a now expanded six-part technical roadmap. On September 15, 2022, post Ethereum’s shift to a proof-of-stake (PoS) network, the network has been in the second stage – The Surge – with the aim of reaching 100,000 transactions per second using rollups. It is believed that the updation on the technical roadmap has made the insertion of “The Scourge” as the new third stage, which is expected to be followed by the previously-known stages, which are The Verge, The Purge and The Splurge.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, insights from the Ethereum roadmap stated the goal of The Scourge is to have neutral transaction inclusion and to avoid centralisation and other protocol risks from MEV. Reportedly, the Ethereum’s co-founder intends to have a “credibly neutral” consensus layer comes on account of miners’ exploitation of transactions on the Ethereum network. Previously, Buterin provided the description of a credibly neutral mechanism for ensuring no discriminations against people. As a result, Ethereum has taken into account a higher degree of centralisation and censorship after The Merge’s conclusion. In a Twitter post on October 15, 2022, Anthony Sassano, founder, The Daily Gwei, and Ethereum bull, highlighted about censorship resistance being more important than scaling.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Buterin also provided confirmation to an update to “The Verge,” which is expected to ensure integration of Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge (SNARK) technology onto Ethereum. It is expected that SNARKs will provide the addition of privacy-preserving features to the Ethereum network, along with permitting anonymous transactions traceability.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: WazirX launches its Profit & Loss feature for investors

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn