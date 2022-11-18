Virtualness makes $8 million in seed funding for Web3.0 startup

Virtualness, a Web3.0 startup has made $8 million dollar in seed funding, as informed by the company in a press release.

According to the press release, the fundraise was led by Blockchange Ventures, and joined by Polygon Ventures, F7 Ventures, among others.

“Creators are the ultimate entrepreneurs. People are spending more and more time in various digital worlds and have the desire for customized experiences, individual identities, expressions, and personalised commerce,” said Reddy and Doshi.

“This is a time of great transformation in the future of work, economic opportunity, and drivers of social change. Blockchain will have a tremendous impact on businesses and society and we believe Virtualness will be a leader in the next chapter of the generational technology shift the Blockchain represents,” Cailleach De Weingart-Ryan, GP, Blockchange Ventures, said.

Zuckerberg and Yassin serve as Advisors for the company, along with Ben Yu, CTO of Curious Addys, Jim Louderback, former GM of VidCon, Mai Akiyoshi, CEO of Curious Addys, and Shiva Rajaraman, vice president product of OpenSea, the company noted.

Virtualness was foudned in 2022 by Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi. It is a mobile-first platform to help brands and creators in Web3.0 space.

