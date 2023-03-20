Venezuela to redraft its national crypto organisation 

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan president, has informed on the restructuring of the National Superintendency of Crypto Assets through a decree issued on March 17, 2023, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, a new board will be chaired by Anabel Pereira Fernandez, a lawyer who was the president of Fondo de Garantía de Depositos y Protección Bancaria. Reportedly, other directors involved are Héctor Andrés Obregón Pérez, Luis Alberto Pérez González and Julio César Mora Sánchez.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, the decree mentioned that the board will schedule upcoming steps for the crypto department. It’s believed that Maduro’s administration highlighted that the step aims to safeguard the country’s citizens from the negative impact of economic sanctions.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the new board structure has dismissed Joselit Ramirez, who has headed the department since its start in 2018. Sources suggest that on March 17, 2023, Ramirez was arrested over corruption charges. In June, 2020, US included Ramirez to its Most Wanted List.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Bitcoin near 9-month high as bank turmoil sparks rally

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn