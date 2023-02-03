Van Heusen partners with PayTm Insider to bring ‘When Chai Met Toast’ musical band in metaverse

Van Heusen from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. and Paytm Insider presented a live concert ‘Van Heusen MetaPlay’ on PartyNite Metaverse, where they featured ‘When Chai Met Toast’ (WCMT) on February 2nd, 2023, the company informed in the official release.

As per the official release, the ‘concert periphery’ area featured a Van Heusen non-fungible token (NFT) Drop. “The live event scene has transformed with Metaverse experiences powering virtual events. Partynite’s Metaverse environment enabled the brand to connect with young discerning audiences to discover the brand in a meaningful and engaging environment,” Abhay Bahugune, chief operating officer, Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. stated.

Furthermore, the company further claimed that throughout the metaverse activity, Van Heusen intended to introduce the concept of a virtual version of a Van Heusen clothing line that enables the brand to be a part of the consumers’ evolving interests. “This year, the success of WCMT further cemented the Metaverse as a venue for artists to host concerts,” Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider, added.

