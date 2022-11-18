Users and employees look for decentralised social media platforms post Twitter takeover

With Elon Musk’s takeover of social media platform, Twitter, employees are now looking for alternative options along with users for other social media channels. It is believed that decentralised social network called Mastodon has seen an increase in new registrations, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Mastodon is a group of independently operated interconnected servers functioning on open-source software. On November 12, 2022, Mastodon claimed about making the addition of more than a million new members since the Twitter deal concluded. On November 3, 2022, MIT reported that Twitter made the loss of the same number of users since Musk’s acquisition.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Jack Dorsey, former CEO, Twitter, also revealed his decentralised social media platform called Bluesky Social, with the intention of allowing users have control over their data and will feature portable user accounts and access to “an open market of algorithms.” It is believed that Dorsey expects his Bitcoin-oriented platform to draw users away from centralised, scam and spam-filled Web2.0 social networks.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Dorsey has already given his refusal to accept Twitter’s CEO position as Musk said this week about his desire for somebody else to run it for him. Meanwhile, Musk described the trials and tribulations of handling a social media platform post news of the employee exodus was revealed.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

