User behaviour is central to retail CBDC success

By Shreya Ramann

With the RBI having launched its very first retail Indian Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot, it may be worthwhile to understand how a CBDC would actually impact our lives. Today, we make payments using either central bank money in the form of cash, or privately issued money that we hold in bank accounts and transact with via debit and credit cards, UPI payments etc. Some of us may also use privately issued digital currencies such as cryptocurrency. Within this ecosystem, a retail CBDC would provide us with a digital form of central bank money. Users will be able to convert existing forms of money into CBDC tokens to be stored in CBDC wallets, which can be operated through our devices (similar to PayTM), or even through physical rechargeable cards.

CBDC tokens will remain the liability of the RBI, making them safer than privately issued money, which may be put at risk in times of financial crisis or bank insolvency. CBDC transactions are more efficient and secure than private money since they are instantly settled on the books of the RBI without the need for interbank settlements.

The RBI has a clear goal for widespread adoption of a retail CBDC by replacing existing payment methods to a certain extent. Instant settlement of CBDC has been identified as an advantage over UPI payments, which are settled between banks on a deferred basis and therefore carry higher risks. CBDC is also relied on to meet financial inclusion goals, as it does away with the need for bank accounts, which are still central to UPI. The RBI believes that CBDC tokens have the potential to replace cash, thereby promoting digitisation. It is also considering CBDC tokens as a potential alternative to spur a shift away from volatile private digital currencies.

These benefits have been globally recognised. While sound in theory, arguments in favour of a retail CBDC are generally made from a regulatory and policy-making perspective, and do not necessarily focus on the needs of the everyday end-user which may vary across nations, and even within a nation as diverse as India.

For instance, the back-end settlement risk associated with UPI payments is not visible to end-users, whose bank accounts continue to be debited and credited instantly. If they do not see tangible benefits, UPI users may be resistant to opening CBDC wallets which will require downloading new wallet applications and completing onboarding processes. The RBI can instead expend more resources on designing a CBDC that addresses tangible pain points in the UPI system, such as international payments which are currently plagued with delays and complexities.

UPI requires a bank account, which excludes over half the population who either do not have a bank account or do not use their bank account. These underbanked Indians use cash since they struggle to operate bank accounts due to a lack of KYC documentation, distance from bank infrastructure or an inability to use a bank account without help. A CBDC wallet will necessarily involve onboarding and digital and financial literacy to some degree, which may result in the same resistance we see with bank accounts today. An EU survey on CBDC found that many of the unbanked were unwilling to migrate to a digital currency as they would need too much support to learn to use a digital instrument, or resolve any glitches and payment failures. India will need to build a robust supporting infrastructure for a retail CBDC to overcome these barriers, especially for communities who are less adept at using new technologies, such as the rural or marginalised and senior citizens.

Those who use cash for its anonymity may also resist migrating to a retail CBDC. While privacy features can be built into a CBDC, transactions will necessarily be recorded on a digital ledger and can therefore never match the anonymity of cash.

Lastly, given the programmability of a CBDC, it can closely resemble cryptocurrency – especially when built on distributed systems like blockchain. That said, the appeal of cryptocurrencies is often the democracy associated with blockchain verification. CBDC systems will not offer this level of democracy since they will be available only to a closed set of regulated entities, and controlled by the RBI. Cryptocurrencies may also be used by certain people to evade governmental oversight, given their anonymity and lack of regulation. This demographic is unlikely to view a centrally controlled and regulated CBDC as a viable alternative.

User resistance has been cited as a central cause of the failure of digital innovations. This appears to be playing out in nations who have implemented a retail CBDC. Only 0.5% of Nigerans are using the eNaira launched in 2021, while the Sand Dollar in the Bahamas is reported to constitute less than 0.1% of the total currency in circulation after two years of its launch. While these projects are still at an extremely nascent stage, the low uptake may be an indicator that the benefits recognised by global policymakers may not directly translate into public adoption of this new technology. The EU, UK and Canada are amongst many nations who are now conducting extensive studies on user preferences to understand how a retail CBDC can best serve the public.

The development and implementation of a retail CBDC is a mammoth project which will require considerable investment of resources. In addition to running pilots, it is critical that user behaviour is examined in depth so that it can inform the way a CBDC is designed and marketed for widespread adoption.

The author is consultant with the technology, media and telecommunications practice, Trilegal

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn