US Treasury sanctions crypto addresses connected to Russian neo-Nazi paramilitary group

The Office of Foreign Asset Control’s list of entities sanctioned by the United States Department of Treasury now includes five bitcoin addresses linked to a neo-Nazi group active in Russia’s war on Ukraine, as reported by Cointelegraph.

In a notice published on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury added 22 people and 2 entities to its list of Specially Designated Nationals, effectively prohibiting U.S. citizens and businesses from doing business with them. This list included many people who the government department claimed had helped the Russian government’s goals in Ukraine. Two cryptocurrency addresses for Bitcoin (BTC), two for Ether (ETH), and one for Tether were part of sanctions against Task Force Rusich, a neo-Nazi paramilitary organisation (USDT).

The government’s efforts to “hold Russia accountable for its war crimes, atrocities, and aggression,” to financially isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin, and to stop the nation from funding its military, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, led to the imposition of the sanctions. The military of Ukraine reclaimed on Monday a region that had been held by Russian forces for months to the east of the city of Kharkiv.

