scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

US securities regulator probes Wall Street over crypto case

Over the course of the year, the securities regulator has maintained and increased its efforts to enforce cryptocurrency laws.

Written by FE Digital Currency
US securities regulator probes Wall Street over crypto case
Investment advisory firms are required by law to comply with the custodial safeguards outlined in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and be "qualified" to provide custody services to clients.

Traditional Wall Street investment advisors who might be providing digital asset custody to their clients without the necessary credentials are being investigated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to a Jan. 26 Reuters article citing “three sources with knowledge of the inquiry,” the SEC’s investigation has been ongoing for a while but picked up speed following the failure of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Cointelegraph noted.

Investment advisory firms are required by law to comply with the custodial safeguards outlined in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and be “qualified” to provide custody services to clients.

Also Read

Over the course of the year, the securities regulator has maintained and increased its efforts to enforce cryptocurrency laws. It nearly doubled the size of its “Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit” team in May 2022, Cointelegraph further stated.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
cryptocurrency

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 14:10 IST