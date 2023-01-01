US lawmakers under pressure following FTX collapse, says report

In light of the demise of FTX, legislators in the US appear to be reassessing the crypto industry and its regulatory requirements. The Wall Street Journal noted that since the cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy in November, lawmakers have come under pressure to establish new regulations for cryptocurrencies, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, legislators are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take an aggressive stance toward the cryptocurrency market, and several proposals are in the works that would apply current banking, securities, and tax rules to cryptocurrencies.

Sam Bankman-Fried, a former CEO of FTX, lobbied for legislation in Washington that would empower the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to oversee cryptocurrencies. The bill was anticipated to be part of the budget spending package for 2023, but given the recent developments, it is now unlikely to move forward.

According to Cointelegraph, Bankman-Fried gave a lot of money to both Democrats and Republicans in Washington. He considered investing up to $1 billion earlier this year to influence the 2024 presidential election campaigns.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn