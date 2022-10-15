US Federal Reserve Board’s Christopher Waller on why CBDC will not improve US fiat dollar

A United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) is believed will not increase the qualities of the US fiat dollar that is valued by foreign companies most Christopher Waller, governor, US Federal Reserve Board, stated in a speech released October 14, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the role of the US dollar on a global basis is a sector where economies, CBDCs, and national security dovetail as mentioned by Waller. It is believed that primacy of the US dollar globally brings benefits to the United States and the other countries where dollar plays a significance in their economies or as a reserve currency.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the primacy is not related to technological factors due to which the introduction of a US CBDC would not have any effects on the primacy, Waller argued.

“The purported shifting payments landscape as a result of the growth of digital assets, particularly CBDCs” is a threat to the US dollar’s status in the world making settlements or storing value, although foreign CBDCs might make gains against the dollar as a medium of transaction. A U.S. CBDC is unlikely to dramatically reshape the liquidity or depth of U.S. capital markets. It is unlikely to affect the openness of the U.S. economy, reconfigure trust in U.S. institutions, or deepen America’s commitment to the rule of law,” Waller higlighted.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that there are contrasts with the role of stablecoin, and eliminated recommendations that stablecoin could have an effect on the economic policy. Waller even made the inclusions of both scholarship and opinion in his argument. Waller stated his position on CBDCs and stablecoins prior and made other arguments against a US CBDC.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read: Digital asset-based GK8 collaborates with 2ND Market to enhance cryptocurrency adoption in Brazil

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn