US Department of Justice probing $372M FTX scam: Report

The US Department of Justice has reportedly opened an investigation into the whereabouts of about $372 million in missing digital assets from the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and FTX US, according to a report from Bloomberg on December 27.

According to Cointelegraph, in the midst of its internal crisis and bankruptcy, FTX alerted customers to unusual wallet activity involving at least 228,523 ether on November 12.

The transactions were unlawful, according to FTX US general counsel Ryne Miller, who also confirmed that the subsidiary exchange had moved all cryptocurrency to cold wallets as a precaution on November 11—the day the company filed for bankruptcy.

According to a report published on November 20 by blockchain forensics company Elliptic, the unidentified perpetrator exchanged the $477 million worth of stolen ether for RenBTC before bridging it to bitcoin using the RenBridge service. Elliptic has accused Ren of “laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency” since Ren was acquired by the FTX-affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research in 2021.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, asserted that either a former employee of FTX or someone with unauthorised access to a former employee’s computer was responsible for the incident.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

