US Congressman Brad Sherman holds “billionaire crypto bros” responsible for delayed cryptocurrency legislation

Brad Sherman, congressman, United States, and reportedly a cryptocurrency skeptic, has blamed “billionaire crypto bros” with regard to the slowing down of required cryptocurrency regulation, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a November 13, 2022 statement, Sherman highlighted around the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and that the exchange’s implosion showed the need for regulators to take needed action.

“The sudden collapse this week of one of the largest cryptocurrency firms in the world has been a dramatic demonstration of both the inherent risks of digital assets and the critical weaknesses in the industry that has grown up around them. For years I have advocated for Congress and federal regulators to take an aggressive approach in confronting the many threats to our society posed by cryptocurrencies,” Sherman stated.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Sherman made the announcement of his plans to work with his Congress colleagues for examination of options for Federal legislation, which he expects to be executed with the financial influence of members in the cryptocurrency industry. It is believed that Sherman made a direct reference to Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO, FTX, and political donations to the Democratic Party. Sherman also made the reference of Ryan Salame, co-CEO, FTX, who donated to Republicans in 2022.

“[Regulators] are reacting to an industry that is evolving constantly but overregulation could stifle that innovation […] poorly thought-out regulation could create a two-fold issue: first it could limit US consumers’ ability to participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and it could also drive these businesses to less regulated jurisdictions. This actually creates more risk for customers as it puts them in a position of dealing with less regulated institutions to participate in the ecosystem,” Sherman mentioned.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that cryptocurrency bills which have introduced in the US include the Central Bank Digital Currency Study Act of 2021, the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022 (DCCPA), the Stablecoin Transparency Act, and the Cryptocurrency Tax Clarity Act.

