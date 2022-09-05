Unocoin launches its referral programme for current users to earn

Unocoin, an Indian cryptocurrency trading exchange, has announced a refer and earn programme for its traders. Through this programme, the exchange aims to allow existing users to earn 51% of the trading fees on each transaction done by their referee. Additionally, it will also enable users to use this referral income from their wallet once the transaction is completed.

As per the exchange, the refer and earn programme enables existing users to familiarise others in their group with Unocoin. With this effort of the referrer, the referees can learn about Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency assets and a platform such as Unocoin, where they can trade in more than 87 cryptocurrency assets. By referring friends, family or colleagues to Unocoin, existing users will inform them about a platform to allow them to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency assets.

Moreover, the platform claims to have an interface and a referral program. The referee needs to get their Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification done for any kind of trading on Unocoin. Once they start trading, the referral income will be credited to the respective referrer’s Unocoin account. The referrer will receive 51% of the earnings from any purchase their referee makes on the platform. On the successful signup of every user, Unocoin is given a welcome bonus of 10,000 SHIBA INU, which the new user can use for any trading they wish to do.

According to Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, Unocoin, they look forward to announce the launch of the referral programme to allow existing users to earn. “Any Unocoiner with a verified account at Unocoin can refer the application to anyone. The referee can sign up to Unocoin using the referrer’s unique referral code and, after successful KYC verification, get 10,000 SHIBA INU as a welcome bonus. With an interface and services at low costs, Unocoin provides its users with a trading experience and offers features such as low fees, high security, and deposits and withdrawals,” he added.

Also Read: Creduce unveils its blockchain-based KICHEE token

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn