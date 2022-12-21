Uniswap collaborates with Moonpay to permit cryptocurrency purchase using credit and debit cards

Decentralised exchange (DEX) Uniswap has entered into a collaboration with financial technology (fintech) company Moonpay to permit users to buy cryptocurrency through debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers. It is believed that the bank transfer option has been unveiled among maximum US states, Brazil, United Kingdom, and Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, through a December 20, 2022, announcement, Uniswap stated that its users ensure conversion of fiat to cryptocurrency on the Ethereum mainnet, Polygon, Optimism and Arbitrum. It is believed that Uniswap considers DEXs safer in comparison to centralised exchanges (CEXs), on account of built-in user protection, self-custodial wallets, permissionless, immutable protocols and transparent public ledger.

Reportedly, at the initial stages, Uniswap aims to back Dai, Ether, USD Coin, Tether, Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), and Wrapped Ether (wETH), based on the user’s region. The company stated that the decentralised finance (DeFi) onboarding situation has been problematic to adoption. Uniswap anticipates that its recent rollout will bring improvements to the onboarding process with its “no spread fees on USDC, lowest processing fees in the market, and instant access.”

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on November 22, 2022, Uniswap got backlash from certain members of the community on account of its privacy policy update to include the collection and storage of user data. On November 17, 2022, the privacy policy highlighted that the exchange will collect publicly present blockchain data.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Also Read Bitcoin miner Core Scientific to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn