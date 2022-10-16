Ukrainian art museum to preserve art, cultural heritage through NFT auction￼

Non-fungible token (NFT) use cases are continuing to advance past the touted days of stale digital art collections as the Web3 space grows. NFT usefulness is, however, being reimagined even in the world of art, as is the case with a Ukrainian art museum, as reported by Cointelegraph.

The Kharkiv Art Museum revealed on October 13 that the Binance NFT market now stocks items from its Art without Borders NFT collection. With earnings going to support the museum’s operations and “preserve the cultural heritage of Ukraine,” as stated in the official announcement, Art without Borders features 15 works of art from the museum’s collection.

According to Cointelegraph, nearly 25,000 works of fine art by Ukrainian and international artists are housed in one of Ukraine’s oldest museums. The NFT collection includes works of art by Albrecht Dürer, Georg Jacob Johann van Os, Ivan Aivazovsky, Simon de Vlieger, and other artists.

Head of Binance NFT Lisa, said that NFTs provide assurance to donors seeking a safe and guaranteed manner to make a donation during a time of conflict:

In the past, museums have used NFTs to digitise artwork. One such institution is the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp, which tokenized an expensive work of art from its collection.

Even in metaverse museums, art has been NFT-ised, as when Frida Khalo’s family introduced a piece from their own collection into Decentraland that had never been seen before.

In the ongoing confrontation between Ukraine and Russia, fighting has been particularly fierce in the city of Kharkiv. As a result, the usage of this collection can prevent the destruction of culture that is currently in danger, as happened in the historic looting of the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad in 2003.

