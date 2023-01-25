UK govt hiring CBDC lead for treasury team

In order to lead the central bank digital currency team working to create a digital pound, HM Treasury in the UK has started to recruit candidates, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the U.K. Treasury requested a team leader for its Payments and Fintech Team of about 20 people focused on investigating a “potential digital pound” in a job posting on LinkedIn on January 24. In line with the government’s agenda, the CBDC head would choose the “strategic direction” for Treasury’s efforts to create a digital currency and analyse potential policy issues for legislators, according to the job posting.

“Treasury and the bank of England have committed to consulting jointly on a potential digital pound, and the successful candidate will lead the Treasury team in the wake of the consultation’s issuance, including working with the Bank of England to consider consultation responses,” said the job posting.

Major leadership transitions have occurred in the U.K., from the succession of three prime ministers in a matter of months to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Legislators are still considering policies for regulating and enforcing digital asset ownership, though, Cointelegrah noted.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

