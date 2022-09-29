UAE govt opens up headquarters in metaverse

The Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a new headquarters in the Metaverse, which anyone around the globe can visit, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Gulf News, the revelation was made on September 28 during the Dubai Metaverse Assembly by UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, who stated, “This is not a proof of concept, this is our third address” before conducting a live tour of the virtual headquarters. The headquarters will consist of several stories, each having a different role. Visitors will be able to purchase a ticket, which will cause a “customer happiness centre employee” to enter the Metaverse and engage with them, Cointelegraph noted.

According to Cointelegraph, the new headquarters will supplement the ministry’s two existing offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, allowing it to make digital services a larger component of its operations in response to UAE leadership demands.

Cointelegraph further noted that Visitors to the virtual headquarters will be able to sign legally binding documents, eliminating the need for signatories to travel to one of their actual locations.

The headquarters also has an auditorium for virtual conferences and other events, as well as meeting rooms where users can share a screen. The declaration follows the Dubai government’s July 18 unveiling of its Metaverse strategy, which aims to create 40,000 virtual employment by 2030 and support the government’s ambition of raising the number of blockchain enterprises to five times the present number, Cointelegraph stated.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

