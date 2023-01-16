Twitter’s crypto price index component to cover around 30 additional tokens 

Social media platform Twitter has enhanced its crypto feature which permits users to search the price of individual tokens. It is believed that the step will lead to the addition of another 30 tokens, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the new features belong to the company’s “$Cashtags” feature, which was revealed by the Twitter Business account on December 21, 2022. Reportedly, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) became the first to be associated with the new feature. Sources have unveiled that 30 of the top 50 tokens in terms of market capitalisation were added, including Tether, XRP, Binance USD (BUSD), Cardano, Solana, Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin, Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Dogecoin’s Twitter community expressed their happiness with the inclusion. Reportedly, Elon Musk, CEO, Twitter, has also extended his support for the cryptocurrency. Certain cryptocurrencies were also omitted such as BNB, USD Coin, OKB, Lido Staked Ether (STETH), Polkadot and Tron. Other tokens which were included Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Internet Computer (ICP), Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the price index receives data from Trading View but also consists of a link to see the cryptocurrency on the online trading platform Robinhood. However, no official publishing has been done of the partnership agreement between the two.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

