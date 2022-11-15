Turkey’s financial crimes unit starts probe around FTX’s bankruptcy 

Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Agency has become the latest platform to announce investigations into cryptocurrency exchange FTX post the company’s collapse and bankruptcy filing on November 11, 2022, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, along with FTX, the agency is expected to investigate known associates of the platform, including banks, electronic money institutions and cryptocurrency asset providers. The regulator highlighted the point of supervising FTX’s activities, in accordance with the country’s anti-money laundering laws. Reportedly, FTX Turkey, FTX’s regional subsidiary, distributed a Google form among users who wanted to receive their funds, without specification of a delivery date. Insights from its website and Twitter account showed that users were asked to share their international bank account number address for proceeding with the refund process.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, Turkey is considered to be an emerging cryptocurrency market, with approximately eight million users involved in cryptocurrencies, as per local cryptocurrency exchange Paribu. Around 130 companies in the FTX Group, including FTX Trading, FTX US, under West Realm Shires Services, and Alameda Research, begun proceedings to file for bankruptcy in the United States on November 11, 2022, post the exchange’s collapse in operations. Countries such as United States and Bahamas announced their investigations into the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in the previous week.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the US Attorney’s Office in the Manhattan district of New York has started to investigate the matter which caused the exchange’s downfall. The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation in California made announcement of its own investigation around the collapse. In Bahamas, an investigation of criminal misconduct has been started by financial investigators and securities regulators.

