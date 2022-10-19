Turkey taps blockchain for ‘e-Human project’, says President Erdoğan ￼

Ahead of Turkey’s national blockchain summit, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan presented additional information regarding the e-Human project powered by blockchain, as reported by Cointelegraph.

Cointelegraph Turkey reported that the e-Human project will use blockchain technology to protect all of the services, data, and capabilities used by the system.

Despite having a futuristic moniker, Turkey’s e-Human project serves as a digital hub where the Turkish Presidency may exchange information about its services and tools for career, remote education, and talent acquisition.

Even though it adopted an anti-crypto posture, the government kept investigating the ecosystem and developing its own blockchain projects. Even the National Blockchain Infrastructure Plans were announced, but since there were no updates made after the first announcement, it’s possible that the pandemic created a stall.

Turkey was among the cryptocurrency markets with the quickest growth, according to recent Chainalysis data. Turkey is among the top 20 nations for cryptocurrency adoption, according to Chainalysis’ 2022 Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

