Trezi clocks two million dollars from a Series-A funding round

Trezi, an Indian metaverse platform for architects, designers and building construction engineers with product manufacturers,, has announced a Series-A fundraising of over two million dollars.

According to the platform, the funding round saw participation from investors such as World V, YourNest Venture Capital, Auxano Capital, She Capital, among others. The company intends to use the funding to accelerate its platform development in the metaverse and other geographies.

“We believe in Trezi’s vision of revolutionising the way architects, designers, and construction engineers collaborate with product manufacturers through their metaverse-based platform. I believe this investment reflects our commitment to supporting women-led companies in the technology space, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for Trezi,” Anisha Singh, managing partner, She Capital, stated.

Going by Trezi’s official website, it is a platform that aims to transform design experience, communication, remote collaboration, among others, in the AEC industry by bringing together all stakeholders in the design process to collaborate at full scale. Reportedly, brands such as Schneider Electric, GMR, NCRTC, St Gobain, Orient Bell, The White Teak Company, Blue Star, among others, utilise Trezi’s experience that intends to help the industry use digital twins for the design finalisation and product selection processes.

