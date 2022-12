TP ICAP has obtained a license to register as a cryptoasset exchange provider with UK’s financial regulator through its Fusions Digital Assets marketplace, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker said on Thursday.

The company added the crypto exchange platform, which is for institutional investors only, will be operated by its unit Tullett Prebon Ltd.

