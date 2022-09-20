Total Gaming partners with fan engagement startup STAN

STAN, a blockchain-based esports fan engagement platform has announced a non-fungible token (NFT) partnership with Garena Free Fire creator and Total Gaming, the company informed.

As per the company, the objective behind this collaboration is to create an ecosystem for Total Gaming fans to engage with them optimally through the use of NFTs.

“As a new-age fan engagement startup working with and for the gaming and esports community in India, STAN is committed to partner with the best talents in the industry, and also to empower fans and bring them closer to their favorite esports creators by using NFTs and the marvels of Web3.0. We are delighted to announce that our engagement with Total Gaming going forward, shall enable STAN users over the short-term to get to interact and play with the creator,” Nauman Mulla, co-founder, COO, STAN, said.

Furthermore, STAN has secured the rights to create and sell NFTs of Total Gaming.

“With this collaboration, we are aiming to reach unprecedented and seamless levels of new-age engagement with my fans and followers,” Creator Ajay (Total Gaming), further added.

The company further stated that the Total Gaming was started officially as a Youtube channel back in 2018 by Ajay (fondly known as Ajju Bhai). As of date, Total Gaming has acquired over 42 million subscribers across multiple channels and over 6.5 billion collective views on Youtube. Meanwhile, STAN has already inked NFT-related partnerships with multiple leading Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) creators.

Also Read: US Treasury intends to consult public if crypto-related regulations are ‘no longer fit for purpose’

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn