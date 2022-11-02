Tokenz Limited unveils new exchange platform to permit cryptocurrency trading

Tokenz Limited, which combines blockchain with sustainable practices, has launched an exchange platform to enable cryptocurrency trading and create carbon exchanges within the free market to herald a new carbon economy. The event was organised in collaboration with Ace Capital Ventures, an online crowdfunding incubator for blockchain startups. At the event, the Tokenz exchange platform launch was followed by a press conference and a cryptocurrency meet-up on October 30, 2022.

According to the company, it aims to empower organisations and individuals to trade cryptocurrency while reducing their environmental impact. Through the Tokenz exchange platform, users are expected to contribute to a net-zero economy through exchange data that is backed up in real-time while all user information is encrypted.

“Tokenz’s platform has arrived with the aim to empower every type of cryptocurrency user. With the launch of our exchange platform, we intend to stand behind our vision that cryptocurrency is for everyone. No other exchange offers .1% daily spot wallet holding APY for every trader. Cryptocurrency platforms can be both easy to use and rewarding, and we aim to prove that,” Rimmi Sen, director, Tokenz Limited, said.

“Cryptocurrencies are growing, and we believe it will lead the market. I think efforts have been made to launch a platform that provides insurance for all accounts. Ours is the platform in the market that intends to ensure every user’s wallet is secure, compared to other platforms in the market. The platform intends to not have bugs, and supports anti-money laundering,” Manu Prashant, director, Tokenz Limited, highlighted.

Going by Tokenz exchange platform’s official website, it aims to leverage security protocols, testing, and certification in the industry for accounts, assets and compliance. Overall, the Tokenz exchange platform has been designed with the intention to offer every cryptocurrency trader a trading experience that everyone can enjoy while paying as little in fees as possible.



