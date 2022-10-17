Three Aussie crypto funds stop as regulator cites non-compliance

Due to non-compliant target market determinations, Australia’s primary financial market regulator has issued temporary stop orders on three cryptocurrency-related funds that were going to be made available to retail investors (TMDs).

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced in a media statement dated October 17 local time that it has issued interim stop orders on three of Australian asset management Holon’s cryptocurrency funds, each of which aims to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and FileCoin. According to Invest Smart, a target market determination is a document that specifies who a product is suitable for based on expected needs, objectives, and financial circumstances as well as how the product might be marketed.

According to Cointelegraph, ASIC’s spokesman told Cointelegraph that given the turbulence and speculative nature of the cryptocurrency markets, the TMDs were “too broad.” The regulator’s worry that Holon “had not sufficiently assessed the features and hazards of the funds in determining their target markets” was also mentioned.

According to ASIC’s statement, the funds are not appropriate for the broad target market covered by the TMDs, including those with “medium, high, or very high risk and return profiles,” those planning to use the fund as a “satellite component” of their portfolio, up to 25%, and those planning to use it for 75% to 100% of their investment portfolio, Cointelegraph noted.

