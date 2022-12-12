There’s ‘no reason why’ crypto should exist, says US senator￼

Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat, has come out as yet another crypto-skeptic, asserting that he sees “no reason why” crypto should exist, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Tester has served as the senior senator for Montana since 2007. Additionally, he is a member of the Senate Banking Committee, one of the plethora in the ongoing discussion of U.S. crypto regulation.

Tester argued that since cryptocurrency has no real value at all, the industry shouldn’t be regulated because that would lend it legitimacy during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on December 11.

“The problem is if we regulate it, and I pointed this out to some of the regulators here a week or two ago, if we regulated it, it may give it the ability of people to think it’s real.”

Semafor Washington editor Jordan Weissmann commented on the article via Twitter, saying that since the FTX fiasco, “Dems suddenly feel free to say what they really think about the crypto industry.”

