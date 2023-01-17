Tezos India collaborates with Buidlers Tribe to promote decentralised applications

Blockchain adoption studio Tezos India and Web3.0 native incubator Buidlers Tribe have announced their partnership. According to an official release, the partnership aims to foster the creation of more decentralised applications on the Tezos blockchain.

It is believed that the partnership will increase the number of projects and start-ups that apply for the Tezos EGG program, which includes mentorship and insights from the Tezos India team, integration and technology support, go-to-market support, cross-connection with Tezos ecosystem projects, access to the Tezos community, ecosystem support from Tezos and Buidlers Tribe and introduction to venture capitalists (VCs).

Moreover, projects focusing on non-fungible token (NFT) use cases, blockchain infrastructure, and Web3.0 gaming are also expected to apply for the program.

“We look forward to working with Buidlers Tribe to empower Web3.0 builders and entrepreneurs and to give them access to a platform for their projects. We aim to work together to promote the growth of decentralised technology in India,” Amanjot Malhotra, head of growth, Tezos India, said.

