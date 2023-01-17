scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Tezos India collaborates with Buidlers Tribe to promote decentralised applications

It is believed that the partnership will increase the number of start-ups that apply for the Tezos EGG program

Written by FE Digital Currency
Tezos India collaborates with Buidlers Tribe to promote decentralised applications
According to Amanjot Malhotra, head of growth, Tezos India, the platform looks forward to working with Buidlers Tribe

Blockchain adoption studio Tezos India and Web3.0 native incubator Buidlers Tribe have announced their partnership. According to an official release, the partnership aims to foster the creation of more decentralised applications on the Tezos blockchain. 

It is believed that the partnership will increase the number of projects and start-ups that apply for the Tezos EGG program, which includes mentorship and insights from the Tezos India team, integration and technology support, go-to-market support, cross-connection with Tezos ecosystem projects, access to the Tezos community, ecosystem support from Tezos and Buidlers Tribe and introduction to venture capitalists (VCs).

Moreover, projects focusing on non-fungible token (NFT) use cases, blockchain infrastructure, and Web3.0 gaming are also expected to apply for the program.

Also Read

“We look forward to working with Buidlers Tribe to empower Web3.0 builders and entrepreneurs and to give them access to a platform for their projects. We aim to work together to promote the growth of decentralised technology in India,” Amanjot Malhotra, head of growth, Tezos India, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

More Stories on
blockchain
NFT
web3.0

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 05:06:27 pm