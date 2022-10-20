Tezos collaborates with Taco to allows Shopify users get access to Tezos NFTs

Tezos blockchain entered into a partnership with Web3.0 automation platform Taco to permit Shopify users get access to Tezos non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through Taco’s NFT loyalty program, with the platform aiming to establish itself as a brand looking for Web3.0 engagements, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the Taco application permits brands to integrate Web3.0 solutions such as NFTs for increasing engagement with customers and e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify use Taco application plugins to provide these services to their merchants. The NFT loyalty programs help brands in strengthening their bonds with consumers, to power customer engagement and retention. The recent integration of Tezos NFTs would back the blockchain’s utilisation of NFTs to reward customers with offers, discounts and experiences.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, through the latest integration of Tezos into the Taco application, Shopify merchants now can interact with both customers and the NFT community. In June, Shopify made the announcement of a new reward system called Tokengate under its connect-to-customer initiative. Token gate permitted select merchant partners to launch exclusive goods for NFT stakeholders. Tezos’ energy-efficient architecture made the addition to its NFT minting and low transaction fees, which attracted a NFT community for artists collectors and builders, globally. Reportedly, Tezos’s energy-efficient methods have made it a go-to platform for NFT integration.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Tezos, a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, has registered a bump in on-chain activity and smart contract transactions on account of a rising NFT market. It is believed that the platform registered 50,000 transactions on a daily basis in Q1, 2022, from lower than 10,000 per day in January, 2021.

