Terra proposes expansion program for allocation of 95 million LUNA

Recently, Terra ecosystem-based developers, comprising of Luna Classic (LUNC), TerraUSD Classic (USTC) and Luna 2.0 (LUNA), made the proposal for a revised expansion program for distribution of 95 million LUNA ($248 million). Insights provided by Terra stated that the new proposal has been designed to incentivise development in the Terra ecosystem and solve problems related to the original proposal, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, in the main plan, approximately 10% of LUNA’s total supply would be allocated to the ecosystem, with 80% of the value being transferred to developer mining rewards. Terra staff provided the explanation that there are only a couple of projects with total value locked on the protocol, and the lack of competition would not ensure the equitable distribution of mining revenue.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, under the new proposal, developer mining rewards would fall from around 80 million LUNA to 20 million LUNA. On the other hand, 50 million LUNA would be reallocated as liquidity mining rewards for incentivisation of building decentralised exchanges on the Terra ecosystem. Another 20 million LUNA are expected to be given as developer grants, with a maximum recipient amount of 125,000 LUNA per project per year. Finally, five million LUNA are expected to be given to users to incentivise traction. A seven-member committee consisting of TerraForm Labs (TFL) employees, community leaders and external experts are expected to supervise the allocation of funds.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that the treasury will be handled by a group comprising of two validators, two community members and three members of TFL. Previously, the Terra Luna ecosystem sustained a $40 billion collapse, with the algorithmic LUNC-USTC coin pair going out of control on account of sell-offs. Since then, the ecosystem has seen a partial stabilisation but remains underneath the pre-crash market valuation. According to DefiLlama, LUNA-based TVL currently is around $51 million.

