Telegram to permit creation of accounts through blockchain-based anonymous numbers for users

Messaging application Telegram has unveiled a new update for the purpose of enabling users to create accounts through blockchain-based anonymous numbers, in contradiction to cell phone numbers, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, Telegram already provides confidentiality to people’s private phone numbers from non-added users on the application. It is believed that users will be able to hide numbers from everyone, on account of privacy-oriented features. Reportedly, the initiative is a part of a 9.2 update unveiled on December 6, 2022, with the aim to permit users to auto-delete timers on messages in new chats.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, for using the feature, users are required to purchase “blockchain-powered anonymous numbers” from Fragment, a decentralised platform founded by Pavel Durov, creator, Telegram. However, the platform doesn’t offer its services to US-based citizens. Post buying a number, people can utilise these private numbers for getting verification code texts after signing in to Telegram.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that after FTX’s collapse in the previous month, on November 30, 2022, Durov stated through his Telegram channel that the company is developing decentralised tools with regard to malfeasance at a centralised cryptocurrency entity. Durov highlighted his plans to create noncustodial wallets and decentralised exchanges among other applications.

“The solution is clear: blockchain-based projects should go back to their roots – decentralisation. Cryptocurrency users should switch to trustless transactions and self-hosted wallets that don’t rely on any single third party,” Durov mentioned.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

