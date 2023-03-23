TaxNodes strengthens its tech leadership with the appointment of Karthikeyan NG as CTO

TaxNodes, a crypto tax platform that aims to simplify the tax computing process in India, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karthikeyan NG as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Karthikeyan will be responsible for driving the development and execution of TaxNodes’ technology strategy and overseeing the company’s product development efforts and the security measures required.

Karthikeyan brings more than 14 years of experience in the technology industry and prior to joining the TaxNodes, he was the former Director of Engineering at nference. Karthikeyan has a proven track record of delivering innovative products and services that meet the needs of customers across a wide range of industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Karthikeyan to TaxNodes as our CTO,” said Avinash Shekhar, Founder and CEO of TaxNodes. “His extensive experience in technology innovation and leadership will be invaluable, as we continue to develop and deliver solutions, that help our clients in simplifying their tax compliance processes and reduce their risk exposure. We are confident that he will play a key role in driving the growth and success of the product we are building.” “I am excited to start this new chapter of my life with TaxNodes,” said Karthikeyan NG.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at the company, to create products that will accurately calculate tax liabilities with respect to the compliance, which will further simplify crypto taxation for retail users in India as well as beyond.” TaxNodes is led by a strong team of professionals with deep domain knowledge and combined industry experience of over 40 years. The platform is building solutions for individuals as well as institutions by continuously working with innovative chains, platforms, CEXs, coins, DeFi and asset classes that are emerging every day.

